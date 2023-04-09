Zara Sheikh reveals secrets of her personal life in candid interview

Zara Sheikh, the well-known Pakistani model and actress, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show Shan-e-Suhoor. During the show, Zara revealed that she had taken a break from Pakistan’s showbiz industry due to her poor health but had still been working on and off on a project.

When asked about her personal life, Zara was tight-lipped but did confirm that she had an alleged affair with Pakistan’s heartthrob Mikaal Zulfiqar. However, she refused to divulge any further details, stating that she wanted to move on with her life and let the past go. She emphasized that making serious decisions about life and marriage commitments should not be taken lightly.

Zara also shared her experiences with convincing her parents to let her join showbiz. She revealed that she faced a tough time in the beginning but was eventually able to convince her parents. She also spoke about how her ‘shy’ personality had little to no impact on her acting career.

During the show, Zara also revealed that her real name is Sadia, but she changed it to Zara for her showbiz career. She firmly believes that changing one’s name does not change their character or personality.

When asked about her shopping habits, Zara confidently replied that she was a generous person and would often pay more than the estimated price. She stated that it was all about money and that one could never earn as much as they spend.

Zara Sheikh has acted in several successful films, including Tere Pyar Mein, Salakhain, and Laaj. She won the Nigar Award for Best Actress for her performance in Tere Pyar Mein and the Lux Style Award for Best Actress for her role in Laaj. She is also remembered for her appearance in the song Khamaaj alongside Shaan Shahid. Zara recently made her comeback with a dance number in Heer Maan Ja and was last seen in the drama serial Raqs e Bismil.

Overall, Zara Sheikh’s appearance on Nida Yasir’s show provided her fans with a rare glimpse into her personal life and past experiences. It also highlighted her resilience and determination to pursue her dreams and make a name for herself in the showbiz industry.