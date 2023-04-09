Early hearing of Toshakhana case: Imran summoned in-person on Tuesday

The Islamabad additional sessions judge has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan in person in the criminal proceedings into the Toshakhana at the request of te election commission.

A summons has been issued to Imran Khan at the request of he ECP for an early hearing into the Toshakhana case.

Also Read: Court puts off Toshakhana case hearing till April 11

In the summons issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, the former prime minister has been directed to appear before the court at 8:30am on April 11.

In case of non-appearance, legal action will be taken.

Read Also: Imran Khan calls party leadership meeting today

The investigating officer was also ordered to produce the complete case record in court.

According to the summons, in case of not complying with the notice, the staff concerned will have to appear in court.