Punjab police kill one dacoit, detain six in Katcha ‘grand’ operation

During a “grand operation” in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area, the Punjab Police killed one dacoit and detained six others after a shootout.

Sources reported that the dacoits fired at Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal, as well as attacking other police officers, resulting in one head constable being injured.

A grand operation has been initiated in the Katcha area that falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwer said a contingent of 2,000 personnel has been sent from the provincial force.

A total of 11,000 policemen are participating in the operation, he added.

Dr Anwer claimed police checkpoints have been completely restored in the Katcha area.

Advances into the interior regions happened today as well, he briefed.

The IGP further explained that the Sindh police were also starting operations in areas under its jurisdiction, adding the safe havens of criminals will be completely eradicated.

He vowed that the writ of state and law will be restored.

The IGP said the courage and morale of the policemen was high, adding anti-social elements will be eliminated permanently.