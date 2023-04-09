Watch Live
Imran Khan calls party leadership meeting today

Party to discuss plan of action in case government fails to comply with SC ruling
Qazafi Butt Apr 09, 2023
Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a party leadership meeting today to discuss the next course of action against the government.

This comes after the government refused to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the recent Punjab elections.

The meeting will be chaired by Imran Khan and attended by district party leaders and general secretaries of Punjab.

The main objective of the meeting is to develop a plan of action in case the government fails to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The future strategy will be finalized in the PTI huddle.

Imran Khan

PTI

