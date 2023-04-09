Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘split’ after six years of dating

American singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have reportedly split up after six years together, according to a sources close to the couple.

The Entertainment Tonight portal, which first broke the news, claims the Lavender Haze songstress, who is currently on tour, and the British actor allegedly had an amicable split, and that it was ‘not dramatic’.

“The relationship had just run its course. That’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the insider added, with another new website claiming the pair broke up “a few weeks ago”.

The split comes amid conflicting reports just weeks ago when it was reported that everything was “fine” between the duo.

Just two weeks ago, an entertainment magazine had reported that “Joe will travel with her [on tour] when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career”.

Swift and Alwyn have been romantically linked since 2016 and the popular singer has frequently voiced her feelings for her British beau, 32, in her songs over the years.

The relationship came soon after Taylor’s headline-making fling with Loki actor, Tom Hiddleston.

Despite being together for years, Taylor and Joe never made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Joe has co-written music with Taylor under a pen name on her past three albums: Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.

Last year, Taylor seemingly shutdown engagement rumors in the lyrics of the track Lavender Haze.

In the song, she sings: “All they keep asking me/ Is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see/ Is a one night or a wife.”