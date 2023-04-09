Police get one-day physical remand of PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Sunday granted one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a threatening audio case.

In the audio that surfaced on several platforms, Ali Amin Gandapur threatened that if Imran Khan is arrested, Islamabad will be occupied and taken over. He also threatened the Islamabad Police with dire consequences.

Police produced the PTI stalwart before the court, and the duty magistrate began hearings in which the prosecutor sought a five-day physical remand of the Gandapur.

Upon which, the court, rejecting the five-day plea, handed Ali Amin over to the police on a one-day physical remand.

The magistrate also directed the police to produce Gandapur before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) tomorrow.

A day earlier, a court of judicial magistrates in Dera Ismail Khan ordered the handing over of Mr Gandapur to the Islamabad police.

A case has been registered against him with the Golra police of the capital city under charges of terrorism and treason.