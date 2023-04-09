Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

Saudi, Omani Delegations Arrive in Sanaa to Hold Talks With Houthi Leader

Delegations to discuss 'lifting siege with all its repercussions', end to aggression
Reuters Apr 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Supporters of the Yemen’s Houthi rebels attend a protest against the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi coalition, in the capital Sanaa, on January 6, 2023. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP</p>

Supporters of the Yemen’s Houthi rebels attend a protest against the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi coalition, in the capital Sanaa, on January 6, 2023. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Saudi and Omani delegations reached the Yemeni capital Sanaa to hold talks with the head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Houthi-run news agency Saba said on Sunday.

Quoting a source in the Houthi presidential council, Saba said the delegations and Mahdi al-Mashat would discuss “lifting the siege with all its repercussions”, an end to aggression, and the restoration of the Yemeni people’s rights, including paying the salaries of all state employees from oil and gas revenue.

Saudi Arabia

yemen

oman

sanaa

houthi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div