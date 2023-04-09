Deadly terrorist attacks rock northern Burkina Faso, leaving 44 dead

At least 44 civilians lost their lives in two separate terrorist attacks that took place in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso.

According to Sahel Region Governor Lt. Col. Rodolphe Sorgho, the attacks occurred overnight on Thursday in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi, which are situated in the Seno province, about 5 kilometers from the Seytenga commune.

Sorgho stated that out of the 44 people killed, 31 were in Kourakou while the remaining 13 were in Tondobi. Additionally, several people were injured, and property damage was also reported.

The security forces are currently working to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of the residents. The insurgency, linked to terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS, has been a major source of insecurity for Burkina Faso, with the violence spreading from neighboring Mali over the past decade.

According to the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) for 2023, the number of deaths attributed to terrorists in Burkina Faso rose by 50% in 2022 as compared to the previous year, with a total of 1,135 deaths recorded.

The security analysts point out that the political situation in the Sahel region further complicates the challenge of tackling terrorism. In June last year, a horrific massacre claimed the lives of over 100 people in Seytenga, a town located 15 kilometers away from the Niger border.

The recent attacks have once again highlighted the pressing need for effective measures to counter the threat of terrorism in Burkina Faso.