President, PM lead felicitations, as Christian community celebrates Easter today

The Christian community around the world celebrating Easter today. In Pakistan also, the community is participating in special prayers and events to celebrate the festival with religious enthusiasm.

Special prayers and events are being organized in churches across the country, attended by a large number of Christian community members.

Special arrangements have been made by the administration for prayers.

Photo: Online file

Tight security measures have also been taken outside churches.

A colorful Easter celebration is underway at Karachi’s Holy Trinity Church also. Carols related to Easter are being sung at a ceremony there.

Easter usually does not fall on the same date every year. The second major festival for the community is celebrated on the first Sunday of the Christian calendar.

President Dr Arif Alvi tweeted feliciations for the Christians living in Pakistan from his official Twitter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to the social media platform, and vowed “to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony & build a tomorrow of hope”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his “ warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in #Pakistan and around the world“.

Similarly, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the Christian community on Easter.

In his message, the governor said Propher Isa (peace be upon him) taught restraint, brotherhood and love for humanity.

“All minorities have equal rights in Pakistan,” he maintained, adding the Christian community has been playing a positive role in the establishment of the country since the Pakistan Movement.

Interim CM Naqvi also wishes a happy Easter to the Christian community.

“We equally share the joys of the the Christian community in celebrating Easter,” he remarked.

Easter is synonymous with spending time with the poor and deserving and sharing happiness, the CM shared.

Naqvi had assured the Christian community that it will be provided a peaceful environment to celebrate Easter in true spirit.

In a statement on Saturday, the caretaker chief minister had acknowledged the significant role of the Christian community in the progress of Pakistan.

He directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across Punjab. Naqvi asked the police and law enforcement agencies to remain on alert.