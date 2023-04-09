125 KP policemen martyred in 25 attacks this year: report

The first quarter of the new year has taken a heavy toll on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, as there were 25 terrorist and targeted attacks on the force in three months, claiming the lives of 125 personnel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is once again a target of terrorists, as the deteriorating law and order situation is reversing the hard-earned gains of peace and stability in the province.

According to a departmental report, during just the first three months of this year, terrorist attacks have martyred 125 policemen in the province, including three DSPs, while more than 212 officers were injured.

Most of the attacks were carried out in the southern KP districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

As compared to the last year, the number of martyred policemen in KP has increased from 120 to 125, while the maximum number of 83 personnel were martyred in the Peshawar police lines blast, the report stated.

