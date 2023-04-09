‘Lack of resources’: Islamabad police refuse to provide security for New Zealand series

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have declined to provide security for the upcoming series, citing a lack of resources.

The police authorities have informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they do not have the necessary resources to provide security for the New Zealand team during the series.

The police personnel are currently engaged in various activities related to the holy month of Ramadan, including distributing free flour and conducting the census.

Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20s starting April 14, followed by five one-day internationals. One ODI and two T20Is will play in Rawalpindi. The touring teams stay at a hotel in the capital and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium for matches.

Earlier, the Punjab government had asked for security expenses for PSL 8 matches from the PCB for arrangements. Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for assistance. Eventually, the interim government agreed to cooperate with the PCB.