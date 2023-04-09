Islamabad police to provide world class security during New Zealand tour

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday said they were ready to provide full proof and world-class security to New Zealand cricket team during their forthcoming visit.

Earlier, they had declined to provide security, citing a lack of resources.

The police authorities have informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they do not have the necessary resources to provide security for the New Zealand team during the series.

The police personnel are currently engaged in various activities related to the holy month of Ramadan, including distributing free flour and conducting the census.

However, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took to Twitter and said, “Islamabad Capital Police is fully equipped and shall provide end-to-end foolproof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit.”

The capital police had provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and PSL 8 flawlessly in 2022-23, he added.

“ICTP shall be playing a key role in the provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. “

Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20s starting April 14, followed by five one-day internationals. One ODI and two T20Is will play in Rawalpindi. The touring teams stay at a hotel in the capital and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium for matches.