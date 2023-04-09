Whether to issue funds to ECP or not: Cabinet members join heads on one-point agenda

As the coalition government persistently demonstrated its disdain over the Supreme Court’s ruling, an emergency cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deliberate multiple crises is underway.

The special meeting of the federal cabinet got underway on a one-point agenda: whether funds can be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan for polls in two provinces or not.

The meeting deliberated that the issue of finds will be decided by the federal cabinet.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants on the economic situation of the country.

The participants are also expected to provide their suggestion on the allocation of funds for the election.

The premier is chairing the meeting via a video link from Lahore, while it is being attended by most of the cabinent members online and by some from the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Riaz Peerzada, Sajid Turi, Ameer Muqam, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Minister of State for Energy Hashim Notezai are attended the meeting from the Prime Minister House.

Federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and some members of the cabinet are participating from Model Town, Lahore.

The government’s legal team is also participating in the cabinet meeting, sources said.

Besides, the issue of releasing funds for Punjab elections, President Arif Alvi’s decision to return the Supreme Court (Practise and Procedure) Bill 2023, and the schism in legal eagles in the case of the election are also expected to come under discussion during the meeting, sources added.

Dar sees polls not being held within 90 days

Earlier on Saturday, finance czar Ishaq Dar addressed a press conference and said he could not see elections being held within 90 days.

Talking about election funds, Dar said the SC decision said the federal government should release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab chapter.

President returns SC Bill to clip CJP’s powers

Earlier on Saturday, in a not-surprising move, President returned the Supreme Court bill for revision.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to clip the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, sailed through both houses of parliament, and was sent to the president to be signed into law.

However, the president sent the bill back to parliament for revision under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the president, this bill is beyond the jurisdiction of parliament.

The president maintained that the bill can be challenged in court for being ‘colorable legislation’.

PM, President lock horns over SC Bill

Meanwhile, the premier lambasted President Alvi for not giving assent to Bill saying the Supreme Court bill duly passed by the Parliament was most unfortunate.

In his latest tweet, he said, “President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate. Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office.’’