Cabinet to join heads over Punjab elections fate today

As the coalition government persistently demonstrated its disdain over the Supreme Court’s ruling, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency cabinet meeting today to deliberate on the Punjab elections issue.

Sources privy to the development said the huddle will be held at 2pm in Lahore and the premier would chair the meeting, while most members would participate in the deliberations through a video link.

The issue of releasing funds for Punjab elections, President Arif Alvi’s decision to return the Supreme Court (Practise and Procedure) Bill 2023, and the schism in legal eagles in the case of the election would come under discussion during the meeting, sources added.

Dar sees polls are not being held within 90 days

Earlier on Saturday, Finance czar Ishaq Dar addressed a press conference and said he could not see elections being held within 90 days.

Talking about elections funds, Dar that the court decision has said that the federal government should release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab chapter. “Then the ECP should come and apprise the court,” he added.

President returns SC Bill to clip CJP’s powers

In a not-surprising move, President returned the Supreme Court bill for revision.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to clip the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, sailed through both houses of parliament, and was sent to the president to be signed into law.

However, the president sent the bill back to parliament for revision under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the president, this bill is beyond the jurisdiction of parliament.

The president maintained that the bill can be challenged in court for being ‘colorable legislation’.

PM, President lock horns over SC Bill

Meanwhile, the premier lambasted President Alvi for not giving assent to Bill saying the Supreme Court bill duly passed by the Parliament was most unfortunate.

In his latest tweet, he said, “President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate. Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office.’’