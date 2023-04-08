President belittles office by returning bill: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the return of Supreme Court bill duly passed by the Parliament was most unfortunate.

In his latest tweet, he said, “President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate. Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office.”

President returns bill

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court bill for revision.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, that aims to clip the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, sailed through both house of parliament, and was sent to the president to be signed into law.

However, the president sent the bill back to parliament for revision under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the president, this bill is beyond the jurisdiction of parliament.

The president maintained that the bill can be challenged in court for being ‘colorable legislation’.

NA resolution ‘rejects’ SC verdict

a resolution passed by the Lower House of the Parliament against the Supreme Court’s April 4 verdict nullifying the election commission’s postponement of polls in Punjab to Oct 8.

The resolution was tabled by the Balochistan Awami Party’s Khalid Magsi, rejected the decision of the three-member bench of the SC.

It said the House expresses concern over the unjustified interference in political matters.

The House bound the prime minister and the cabinet not to implement the anti-Constitution decision, the resolution read.

It further said parliament rejected the three-member bench’s decision. It also said the recent minority decisions were creating political instability in the country.

The House considers general elections at the same time as a solution to political stability.

The resolution sought a full court review of the verdict. It said the verdict paved the way for divisions among federating units, adding such an act was clearly against the traditions and principles of the Supreme Court.

SC voids ECP postponement of Punjab polls

On April 4, the a three-member special bench of the apex court headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial had declared null and void the election commission’s anouncement of postponement of elections in Punjab to October 8.

The top court ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections.

Altering the election schedule slightly, the Supreme Court had announced that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30. The six-page verdict ruled that as much as the election schedule has been complied with will be maintained.

Appeals against the nomination papers can be filed by April 10, the SC decision stated, adding the election commission’s report will be reviewed in-chamber.

The federal and provincial governments have been asked to assist the election commission under Article 243, and authorities ordered to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

The verdict further stated that election commission must submit a report regarding receiving the funds to the Supreme Court. If the funds are not received, the court will issue an order to the relevant authorities, it added.

“If there is a shortage of funds for the KP Assembly, the commission can approach the court,” the court said.

The Punjab caretaker cabinet had also been ordered to submit a security plan to the election commission by April 10, and the federal government to submit a similar plan by April 17, the verdict added.

The SC ruled that the argument that the verdict was 4-3 is against the law. It added that the recent judgement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not apply to any pending case.

It further said the KP governor’s lawyer had excused himself from following up on the case, adding if a separate petition is received on the KP polls, it will be dealt with as per the law.

The decision further said the federal government should ensure the deployment of forces, including the Pakistan Army and Rangers.

If the federal and provincial governments violate the order, the commission can approach the court, the court order said.