Don’t wait! Update your iPhone with iOS 16.4.1 to fix major security bugs

Apple has released iOS 16.4.1, a security update that brings important bug fixes and patches for two serious security issues.

Users are recommended to download and install this latest update to protect their devices from potential exploitation.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap Download and Install.

The first security issue patched in the update involves arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges. This can give someone access to personal files, install malicious code or programs, and make alterations to the system.

The other issue fixed is a WebKit vulnerability that can lead to code execution, allowing for unauthorized commands to be executed on the device.

Aside from security fixes, iOS 16.4.1 also addresses two issues that some users have experienced. Siri has been unresponsive in some cases, and the new pushing hands emoji has not shown various skin tones.

With this update, these issues are now resolved.