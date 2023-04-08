WhatsApp’s new feature to revolutionize Facebook sharing!

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to share their status updates on Facebook Stories.

According to app-tracking website WaBetaInfo, the new feature called “share status updates” is currently under development and will be released in a future update.

This optional feature is not yet available to beta testers. With this new feature, users will be able to share their status updates on Facebook without having to leave the app, unlike before when the process had to be done manually.

The new feature will give users control over which status they choose to share on Facebook, and it will be disabled by default, meaning it’s optional.

Users can access the feature by enabling it in the status privacy settings, and if they want to stop using it, they can easily disable it whenever they choose.

According to WaBetaInfo, this feature will save users time and effort because they will no longer have to manually share their status updates on Facebook since the updates will automatically be shared as a Facebook Story without leaving WhatsApp.

This new feature will also allow users to share updates on Facebook with a wider audience since the social media platform has a larger user base than WhatsApp.