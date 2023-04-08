Imran Khan urges nation to be ready for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo said that a coward becomes a leader like Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the workers who came to Zaman Park for iftar, he stated that he is not a scholar of Islam, and learned everything from his life.

Read more: Imran willing to discuss election matters with all parties

The former prime minister said that Allah Almighty gives inner freedom to man and justice gives freedom to society.

The cricketer-turned-politician went on to say that a revolution like the one brought by the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has not come anywhere in the world. He then cited the examples of the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed’s leadership, stating that only free people stand for freedom and not slaves.

Know more: ‘Doctrine of necessity buried’: PTI hails Supreme Court on upholding Constitution

Regarding ongoing Imran Khan further added that the PTI’s fight is for independence and the whole country needs to prepare for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’, adding that facilitators have imposed a gang of thieves thinking of us as slaves.

Read Also: ‘Turkiye or Myanmar’: Imran pins hopes on SC as he anticipates future

On senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest, Mr Khan said that it was done to send a message that the people of Pakistan are not slaves. He then also compared the people of Kufa who did not help Imam Hussain due to fear of Yazid with the current political situation, stating that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif.