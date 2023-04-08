Mystery shrouds as Justice Isa’s detailed verdict ‘removed’ after SC website

Supreme Court Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa detailed verdict has been removed from the Supreme Court of Pakistan website, after some time it was uploaded and reported in national media.

The detailed verdict was issued in both English and Urdu languages but it was removed. You can read the detailed verdict here:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has raised serious questions on the 6-member larger bench verdict .He recalled the interim order to postpone suo motu cases proceedings till amendments were made in the SC Rules, 1980.

In a 9-page note issued on Supreme Court of Pakistan website, Justice Isa maintained that since the gathering in a court of six distinguished judges was not permissible under the Constitution or under any law, “the Supreme Court’s order dated 29 March 2023 passed in Case No 4 could not have been set aside by the 4 April Note”.

It is pertinent to note that on March 29, a special SC bench led by Justice Isa, with a two-to-one majority, ordered suspending all suo motu cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution until amendments were made to the SC rules governing the chief justice’s discretionary powers.

The special bench order came on the suo motu case related to examining the award of additional 20 marks to Hafiz-e-Quran candidates applying for enrolment to an MBBS/BDS degree. The 3-member bench was headed by Justice Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed.

On April 4, a larger bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, recalled the interim order authored by Justice Isa.

Qazi Faez Isa’s order “clearly violative” five-member bench

SC larger bench detailed court order stating that Justice Isa and Justice Aminuddin’s order was “clearly violative” of a five-member bench’s August 2021 order that only the chief justice could take suo motu notice.