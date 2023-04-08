Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Khyber IED blast

Two soldiers were martyred after their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in Bara area of district Khyber on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (age 37 years, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (age 34 years, resident of South Waziristan) embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.

Read more: Security forces capture proscribed Baloch National Army’s chief in IBO

It said, “Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On Wednesday, a terrorist commander among eight others were killed whereas a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while four sustained injuries during a gun battle in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, during the conduct of the operation.

Know more: Terrorists using US weaponry left behind in Afghanistan against Pakistan: Report

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and eight terrorists including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat while another four personnel including two officers got injured.

Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.