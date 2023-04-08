India’s largest manhunt fails to nab pro-democracy Sikh leader Amritpal Singh

Sikh preacher and supremo of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh has been challenging and taunting the 80,000 Police force of Indian Punjab, looking for him desperately for over two week now.

Reportedly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cancelled the leaves of the Punjab cops until April 14 as the manhunt ongoing that have failed to comprehend the Sikh leader.

Amritpal has been evading arrest since his supporters allegedly overran a police station over the arrest of one of his aides.

In an audio and video messages issued by the Amritpal , he asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body—Akal Takht—to convene the Sarbat Khalsa (gathering in Punjab’s Bathinda) on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

Amrirpal Singh Timeline

On 18 March, Indian Punjab Police initiated a crackdown to arrest Amritpal

Mobile internet services in Punjab until March 21

After 11 days of hideout, on March 29 Singh released a video urging Sarbat Khalsa

April 8, no whereabouts known of Amritpal SIngh

Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh had already appealed to Amritpal to surrender in front of the police.

However, Akal Takht chief clarified Sikhd body will neither be allowed to surrender at Akal Takht nor will the Sikh body negotiate with the cops over this, according to Indian media reports.

According to NDTV, ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ congregations were called only on two other occasions - in 2015 and 1986. The last one was held on February 16, 1986.

It is pertinent to note that 2,856 Sikh yatrees from India would reach Lahore via Wagah Border to attend Baisakhi festival from April 9 to 18. Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had earlier issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival.

The visas were issued under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Cosmetic surgery in Georgia

Amritpal Singh allegedly underwent cosmetic surgery in Georgia to look like Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in August 2022, reported Indian media quoting sources from a report.

Who was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale?

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in military operation led by Indian Army at Harmandir Sahib aka Golden Temple in infamous Operation Blue Star. According to legend, proponent of peace and tolerance, Hazrat Mian Mir, famously regarded as a friend of fifth Guru Arjan Dev, laid foundation stone of Golden Temple in Amritsar during Mughal emperor era.