Lightweight electric motorcycle made from recycled steel

Swedish startup Stilride has unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the Stilride 1, which uses a pioneering manufacturing method called “industrial origami” to fold a single sheet of stainless steel instead of welding it.

Eco-friendly method

This method is more eco-friendly as it produces minimal pollutants. The company’s software defines the geometries, which are then brought to life by industrial robots and laser cutting.

The electric motorcycle is produced locally and is lightweight to reduce energy consumption.

Also read: Is your password safe? AI tool cracks common passwords in less than minute!

Recycled steel

The Stilride 1 has an ultra-lightweight chassis made from recycled Swedish steel, a premium HUB motor system, single shock absorber and multi-link rear suspension, and a co-developed braking system.

Smart connectivity

It also has a connectivity system that powers various features through the Stilcontrol app, such as theft protection, geographical positioning, service diagnostics, and battery status control.

The motorcycle is due to launch in 2024 and will cost €15,000.

Also read: Transport gets futuristic with self-driving bus fleet set to launch soon!

Tue Beijer, CTO and co-founder at Stilride, hopes that the Stilride 1 will set “a new gold standard” for electric mobility.

The company designed the motorcycle for both motorcycle enthusiasts and those who value design and sustainability.

The launch date for the Stilride 1 will be announced this summer, and those interested in early access can find more information on the Stilride website.