Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike model on Drake’s latest track cover art

Drake’s latest track has caused quite a stir in the media, with many fans and critics alike taking notice of the cover art. The cover features a woman who bears a striking resemblance to reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian.

The model, who has not been named, has sparked controversy due to the striking similarity between herself and Kardashian.

The track, entitled “Laugh Now Cry Later,” features Drake alongside rapper Lil Durk. The cover art depicts the two artists standing in front of a blacked-out sports car, with the Kardashian lookalike posing between them. The woman sports long, dark hair and is dressed in a black bikini top and matching pants, similar to an outfit Kardashian has worn in the past.

While some fans have praised the cover art for its attention-grabbing qualities, others have criticized it for being exploitative and lacking in creativity. Many have pointed out the similarities between the model and Kardashian, with some even accusing Drake of intentionally choosing a lookalike in order to stir up controversy.

Despite the backlash, the cover art has been effective in generating buzz around the track, with many eagerly anticipating its release. Whether or not the Kardashian lookalike was a deliberate choice on Drake’s part, one thing is for sure - “Laugh Now Cry Later” is sure to be a hit, and the model’s uncanny resemblance to one of the most famous women in the world is only adding to the hype.