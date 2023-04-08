Two killed in Islamabad over ‘money dispute’

Two people were killed in a firing incident on a vehicle in the Dhok Abbasi area of Sangjani in Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, the victims were identified as Naseeb Rehman and Safir Khan, both hailing from Nowshera.

After receiving the report, Sangjani Police immediately reached the crime scene, however, the attacker managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for medical formalities.

Police officials suspect that the incident may have been a result of a money dispute while police launched further investigation.