Mahira Khan dedicates new collection to her family, fans criticize pricey attire

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has recently launched her fashion line called ‘M by Mahira,’ aimed at bringing back the simplicity of white kurtas into fashion.

The 38-year-old actress has now showcased her latest collection for Eid on Instagram, including a stunning but straightforward black saree from her brand. The actress dedicated the saree to her aunt “bari phopo” Surraiya and expressed her love for her.

Mahira Khan’s clothing line initially received negative feedback due to the high price points for simple white kurtas. However, the latest saree has been much appreciated by her fans. The actress also shared that her next collection is dedicated to her grandmother and all her pieces will be named after her daughters and granddaughters.

Despite criticism, Mahira Khan’s fashion line continues to gain popularity. The actress is one of the most accomplished stars of Pakistan and has gained recognition for her role in the Bollywood movie, ‘Raees,’ opposite Shahrukh Khan. Her latest movie, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ has also received outstanding fame.

While the embroidered ivory dupatta featured in her collection is priced at Rs3,500, the silk tunic set is priced at a whopping Rs24,950. This high pricing has led to criticism from netizens who question why such simple clothes are priced so high. Despite the backlash, Mahira Khan’s clothing line is gaining attention for its elegant and straightforward designs.