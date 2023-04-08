Lawyers bodies ‘divided’ over Constitutional crisis: KP Bar demands CJP resignation

Lawyers bodies are divided in ongoing constitutional crisis as KP Bar Council has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial’s resignation while Supreme Court Bar Association representatives belonged to professional group, reiterated their support with CJP .

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) apex regularity body is still silent.

KP Bar Association urges CJP to resign immediately

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan supports CJP

Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President and Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) stand with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and dignity of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“In doing so strongly condemn the reference filed against the Chief Justice of Pakistan before the Supreme Judicial Council as blatantly illegal and yet another attempt to subvert the Constitution of Pakistan. Under the Constitution, judiciary is tasked with the duty to interpret the law and Constitution and give judgments.”

The constitution of benches is the exclusive prerogative of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and no exception can be taken thereto.

The reference filed against the Chief Justice is patently illegal, mala fide, arbitrary and against the rule of law and Constitution.

It is inexplicably clear that the said reference against the Honourable Chief Justice is yet another effort to delay the conduct of elections in Punjab and KPK, which is in blatant violation of Article 224 (2) of the Constitution and orders of the Supreme Court in SMC No. 01/2023 and CP No. 05/2023 dated, 1.03.2023 and 04.04.2023, respectively.

The statement reads, “No group of people is above the judiciary and it is incumbent upon all members of the executive, the caretaker government and the ECP to act in due compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court.” Therefore, elections to the provincial assembly of Punjab ought to be held on 14.05.2023 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The said reference against the Chief Justice is replete with baseless allegations and is a direct threat to the independence of the judiciary.

That the Chief Justice of Pakistan cannot be villainized or maligned for merely performing his duties under oath; namely upholding the Constitution of Pakistan in its letter and spirit. That the filing of such a reference against the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan is simply an illegal and mala fide attempt at preventing the judiciary from upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.

Therefore, the Supreme Court Bar Association demands that the reference be immediately dismissed and strict action be taken against the complainant for attacking the integrity of the judiciary.

It is pertinent to remember that the independence of the judiciary is the bedrock of a democratic state without which the machinery of a democratic state would collapse; any attack on the integrity of the judiciary is a direct threat to the principle of trichotomy of powers and rule of law.

Therefore, it is pertinent for all state institutions and the legal fraternity to lend their unwavering support to the judiciary of Pakistan so that the independence of the judiciary may be protected and rule of law upheld.

This Bar Association stands with the Supreme Court of Pakistan in upholding the rule of law and the Constitution. Muytedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary. Supreme Court Bar Association.