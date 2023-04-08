Allu Arjun celebrates 41st birthday, receives wishes from David Warner

Allu Arjun, the heartthrob of Telugu cinema, celebrated his 41st birthday on April 8th with his fans and loved ones. The actor stepped out of his house in Hyderabad to greet his fans who had gathered outside to wish him a happy birthday.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram story, where the couple could be seen posing in front of a beautiful birthday cake.

Apart from his fans and family, Allu Arjun received heartfelt birthday wishes from many celebrities. Australian cricketer David Warner’s video wishing the actor went viral on social media. In the video, David and his daughter Isla could be seen wishing Allu Arjun a happy birthday while also doing the iconic hand gesture from Allu Arjun’s latest film, Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun’s co-stars from Pushpa also took to social media to wish him on his special day. Rashmika Mandanna, who played the female lead in the film, wrote a heartwarming note on her Instagram, expressing her admiration for the actor. Vijay Devarakonda and Chiranjeevi also took to social media to wish Allu Arjun and praised the recently released first look and trailer of Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The first look and trailer of the film were released on April 7th and have received an overwhelming response from the audience. Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj in the film, which is set to release on August 13th, 2021.

Allu Arjun thanked everyone for the love and support he received on his special day. The actor is known for his unique style and impeccable acting skills, which have earned him a huge fan following over the years. With Pushpa: The Rule set to release in a few months, fans can’t wait to see their favorite actor on the big screen again.