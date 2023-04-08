Hong Kong beats Pakistan in Olympic Qualifier

Pakistan women’s football team was defeated at the hands of Hong Kong in their second clash of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Vice-Captain Malika Noor wore the captain’s armband today in the absence of the injured Maria Khan and along with the side played impressively in the first half, the opponent missed an unchallenging penalty in the 33rd minute which skied over the keeper whereas goal-keeper Nisha Ashraf has been phenomenal today as she saved an exceptional attempt of goal by Hong Kong in the 35th minute. The first half of the encounter remained goalless.

In the second half of the game, Hong Kong showed its dominance in the dying moments of the match. In the 73rd minute, goalkeeper Nisha turned the long hit of Hong Kong’s captain Chan Wing Sze into an unfortunate own goal. The defensive side put up again a relatively better show but defender Sara Khan tried getting the ball away from the bar, causing a goal in favour of Hong Kong in the 90th minute.

With a second consecutive loss, Pakistan’s journey in AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier 2024 Paris has ended. Pakistan team faces the host Tajiskan on the 11th of April.