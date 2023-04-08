Is your password safe? AI tool cracks common passwords in less than minute!

AI, or artificial intelligence, has become a ubiquitous force in our daily lives, powering devices, answering inquiries, and even assisting with writing.

However, the broad applications of AI also come with the potential for malicious use, which could become a significant issue in the future.

One such example is the use of AI for cracking passwords, which has been demonstrated in a recent study by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes.

The study utilized the new AI-driven tool PassGAN to demonstrate the speed and efficacy of AI in password cracking, raising concerns about password security.

During the study, the researchers used PassGAN to analyze over 15.6 million passwords.

The results were concerning, as the tool was able to crack 51% of common passwords in less than a minute, 65% in under an hour, 71% in less than a day, and 81% in less than a month.

Despite these alarming findings, there is no need to panic just yet. The firm has provided a table outlining the most complex passwords that would take longer to crack.

For example, a 12-character password containing uppercase and lowercase letters may take the tool 289 years to crack.

Adding numbers to the mix would increase the time to 2,000 years, and symbols would make it even more secure, taking up to 30,000 years to crack.

To help users generate strong passwords, the cybersecurity firm recommends using passwords that are at least 12 characters long and not composed solely of simple numbers.

They also offer a tool on their website that calculates how long it would take to crack a randomly generated password.