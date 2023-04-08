Customs recover military grade weapons accessories from Chicago-returned passenger

Pakistan Customs has conducted an operation at Karachi Airport and recovered parts and accessories of military grade weapons from the luggage of a passenger coming from Chicago Airport via Istanbul International airport.

Customs officials also seized a large quantity of prohibited goods from the passengers. The seized items include military grade weapon parts and accessories.

An FIR has been registered of the matter and the accused has been arrested. Airport authorities said further investigation is underway from the accused passengers.

Read Also: Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

Last month, an aircraft of India’s IndiGo Airlines Monday made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after a passenger passed away during the flight.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the IndiGo flight 6E-1736 took off from Delhi at 10:17 pm. The flight, en route from Delhi to Doha, was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi due to the medical emergency on board.

Upon being informed of the medical emergency by the flight’s captain, Karachi Air Traffic Control cleared the Indian airline’s plane for landing. The 60-year-old passenger, identified as Abdullah, was a Nigerian citizen and passed away before the plane landed.

“Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” the airline said. It added, “We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones.”