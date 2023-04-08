Zendaya and Tom Holland’s royal date in London leaves fans swooning

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have set the internet abuzz with their recent date in London. The couple was seen exploring King Henry VIII’s iconic Hampton Court Palace with historian Tracy Borman on Thursday.

Images from their royal outing have since gone viral, with fans gushing over the duo’s off-screen chemistry.

Zendaya was dressed in warm tones with a light brown trench coat and a snug scarf while Holland opted for a minimalist blue jacket and a white T-shirt paired with denim jeans. Borman shared the images on Twitter, revealing her excitement over exploring the palace with the Hollywood stars.

The photos included a heart-melting silhouette of Zendaya and Holland embracing each other against a brick wall. Last week, the duo made headlines for their stunning appearances at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The two have been rumored to be dating since their on-screen chemistry in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home captured audiences’ hearts. Despite neither of them confirming their relationship, their frequent public appearances together continue to fuel speculation.

Zendaya and Holland’s fans took to social media to express their excitement over the latest outing, with many hoping for an official confirmation of their relationship status. The couple’s Hampton Court Palace date was yet another reminder of their charming chemistry, which has left fans rooting for them both on and off-screen.