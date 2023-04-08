SRK and Gauri reveal hurdles in their 30-year marriage

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have been together for over three decades, and their love story is one that has inspired many. However, in a recently resurfaced interview from 2008, Gauri revealed that her parents were initially not in favor of her decision to marry Shah Rukh, who was from a different religion and was entering the film industry.

Despite the initial resistance from her parents, Gauri and Shah Rukh tied the knot in 1991 and have since built a life together. They have three children who celebrate both Hindu and Muslim festivals, with Gauri leading the Diwali pooja and Shah Rukh leading the Eid celebrations.

Shah Rukh himself has emphasized the importance of being a good human above all else, telling his children that they are “Indians first and their religion is humanity.” He even sang an old Hindi film song that highlights the message of being humane and treating everyone equally, regardless of their religion.

Looking back on the decision to change Shah Rukh’s name to Abhinav to appease her parents, Gauri called it “silly and very childish.” But despite the challenges they faced, their marriage has stood the test of time and has become an inspiration to many in the industry.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been open about their journey of overcoming parental disapproval and religious differences, and they have shown that love can conquer all. Their story serves as a reminder to everyone that we should all strive to treat others with kindness and respect, regardless of their background or beliefs.