Sajal Aly and Adnan Samad Khan exchange compliments on Instagram

Sajal Aly and Adnan Samad Khan, the lead actors of the popular Pakistani TV serial “Kuch Ankahi,” have expressed their appreciation for each other’s acting skills. The actors, who are currently winning hearts with their on-screen chemistry, recently took to Instagram to commend each other.

During an interactive session with fans on his Instagram Stories, Adnan was asked to share his honest thoughts about Sajal, to which he replied that he could write a book about her. He also added, “Sajal doesn’t need external validation because she knows her worth.” In response, She also asserted that people are yet to discover what Adnan is made of.

Adnan’s compliment did not go unnoticed by Sajal, who also tagged him in her Story and remarked that people are yet to find out what Adnan is made of. Both actors are currently basking in the success of Kuch Ankahi, which has struck a chord with viewers for its progressive storyline and fleshed-out characters.

Sajal Aly is a critically acclaimed Pakistani actress who has won several awards for her performances in TV serials and films. Adnan Samad Khan, known for his roles in ’Yaqeen Ka Safar“ and “Ishq Jalebi,” is also receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of a complex character in “Kuch Ankahi.”

The TV serial, directed by Zahid Mehmood and written by Ali Moeen, has become a fan favorite for its portrayal of issues such as mental health, toxic relationships, and societal norms. With Sajal and Adnan’s chemistry adding to the show’s charm, “Kuch Ankahi” is sure to keep viewers hooked in the weeks to come.