Baisakhi: 2,856 Sikh yatrees from India to reach Lahore via Wagah Border tomorrow
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issues visas to Sikh Yatrees
2,856 Sikh yatrees from India will reach Lahore via Wagah Border to attend Baisakhi festival from April 9 to 18.
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had earlier issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival.
The visas were issued under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.
Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He further stated that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims.