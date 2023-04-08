Baisakhi: 2,856 Sikh yatrees from India to reach Lahore via Wagah Border tomorrow

2,856 Sikh yatrees from India will reach Lahore via Wagah Border to attend Baisakhi festival from April 9 to 18.

Paki­stan High Commission in New Delhi had earlier issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival.

The visas were issued under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He fur­ther stated that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims.