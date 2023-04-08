‘Euphoria’ set to jump 5-years forward for season 3

Fans of the hit HBO show Euphoria will be pleased to hear that the show’s third season will be set after a five-year time jump. This news comes alongside reports that filming for the highly anticipated season will begin in June.

The show’s Executive Vice President of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, spoke highly of the show’s second season, praising the cast and crew for taking the show to “extraordinary heights.” Orsi also expressed her excitement for continuing the show’s journey into its third season.

Despite the show’s success, Euphoria has faced its fair share of controversy. One of the main cast members, Barbie Ferreira, recently announced that she would be leaving the series due to a lack of direction for her character. Despite this setback, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of Euphoria’s story. The show has been praised for its innovative storytelling and bold exploration of sensitive topics such as addiction, sexuality, and mental health.

The five-year time jump promises to bring exciting changes to the show’s narrative and characters. Fans are already speculating about what the future holds for Rue, Jules, and the rest of the Euphoria crew.

As filming for the third season gets underway, fans can rest assured that they will be in for another wild ride with the talented and gifted team behind Euphoria.