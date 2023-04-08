In-chamber hearing on withdrawal of curative petition against Justice Qazi fixed for hearing

Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal will hold an in-chamber hearing on April 10 on the curative review reference withdrawal petaton against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Also. appeal against the curative review petition objection against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has been fixed for hearing.

Taking to twitter, the premier wrote: “On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa”.