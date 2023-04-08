‘Elections are not being held within 90 days’, Ishaq Dar claims

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday addressing a press conference he could not see elections being held within 90 days.

Dar said he was grateful to the friendly countries for extending financial support, a condition set by IMF before any Staff Level Agreement.

The Finance Minister said that the court decision has said that the federal government should release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab chapter. “Then the ECP should come and apprise the court,” the finance minister said.

Earlier in the day, as per the Supreme Court orders to facilitate the election commission in conducting polls in the province on May 14, the Punjab police has completed its working for the possible provision of security for the exercise.

Police officials say they will not be able to provide security as per the election commission’s formula.

‘This is why I cancelled by trip to U.S’

Dar said that the important responsibility of due to the ‘constitutional crisis’ in the country, he would virtually participate in the meetings with World Bank and IMF being held in Washington D.C.

Clearing the air, finance minister said that people are saying that he has been ‘banned’ by the IMF. He said he cancelled his US trip on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directions.

“Let me clarify that I have not been banned by the IMF and Pakistan is a member of the IMF and is not a beggar country,” he said.

Ishaq Dar said that he had to leave before dawn to reach the U.S on Sunday for the meetings with World Bank and IMF.

He said spring meetings with World Bank and annual meetings of the IMF are being held in April.