CAA shuts down airport operation for 5 months

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday took a major decision regarding the flight operation of Turbat airport and decided to close airport for night flight operations for five months.

The Aviation regulator has informed all the airlines by issuing a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen).

As per the NOTAM, from April to August 25, flight operations will be closed at Turbat Airport during the night.

The decision has been made due to the up-gradation work of Turbat airport.

Turbat is second-largest city in Balochistan after Quetta and 38th largest city of Pakistan.

Turbat International Airport

Turbat International Airport has the largest land area within the province of Balochistan. The airport is located 5 km South of the city.

The airport started out in the 1970s, when the CAA of Pakistan constructed a runway and an apron to handle small turboprop aircraft.

The local government and the CAA have reported to be upgrading the airport to meet international standards in 2009 with new lounges, control tower and more apron space to handle more flights.

Today, it is the second largest airport, after Quetta International Airport in Balochistan region as it caters to the population of Turbat and surrounding areas of Pidarak, Karkiabdar and Kalatak making It one of the busiest airport with more than 90 flights on monthly basis including schedule and non-schedule aircraft.