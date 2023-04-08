PM convenes cabinet meeting on Sunday amid multiple crises

In light of the country’s political situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow

Considering the current political and constitutional crisis in the country, the prime minister has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on a holiday.

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 2pm.

PM Sharif will preside over the meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister House, via a video link from Lahore.

The federal cabinet will hold consultations on important national issues. The agenda of the meeting has not been released yet, and will likely be provided on the table.

The decisions of the National Security Committee are expected to be ratified in the meeting, while there will also be a consultation on a strategy to deal with the constitutional crisis.

The issue of providing funds for elections in Punjab will also be considered, as the Supreme Court has directed the election commission to release the funds by April 10.

The situation arising after Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note on the Supreme Court’s verdict on elections in Punjab will also be considered.

The meeting will also decide the government’s plan of action on the president returning the bill to parliament.

The federal cabinet is likely to chalk out a plan to take tough decisions under the prevailing situation in the country.