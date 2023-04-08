Is cryptocurrency a viable Investment option in Pakistan?

If you have ever explored your investment options in Pakistan, you might have heard about investing in cryptocurrencies, with the promise of getting huge returns on your principal investment. Or you might have come across some self-proclaimed financial advisors labeling crypto investments a fluke and a scam. So let’s uncover what is the real deal with investing in cryptocurrencies in this blog.

Fundamentals of Cryptocurrencies

Starting with the basics, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others are digital currencies that are mined and are based on an underlying blockchain technology. They are decentralized, which simply means that they are not controlled or regulated by any central bank or financial institution like traditional currency.

Now, if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies, you will have to register your account with an exchange platform. An exchange platform allows you to buy and sell different cryptocurrencies online. Binance is an example of a crypto exchange platform that is popular in Pakistan, and globally.

Once you buy cryptocurrencies, you can store them in a digital wallet. There are different types of digital wallets - hot wallet and cold wallet. Hot wallet is accessible online and available 24/7 and is usually available as a feature on your crypto exchange platform. While a cold wallet is not available over the internet. It is usually a hardware device that stores your private crypto keys offline. Cold wallets offer the highest degree of security but you cannot access your crypto assets instantly.

Now that we have developed some basic understanding of what cryptocurrencies are, how to buy and sell them, and where to store them securely, let’s talk about the potential advantages and risks of investing in crypto. And whether you should consider investing in cryptocurrencies from Pakistan.

Cryptocurrencies - A Sound Investment Option or a Speculative Bubble Cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity in recent years, and a hot debate topic is whether cryptocurrencies are a viable investment option in Pakistan or just a speculative bubble that is bound to burst in the future? The simple answer to this question is that like every investment option, investing in cryptocurrencies has its own risks and rewards. As an investor, you should be aware of both and try maximizing your rewards while minimizing your risks.

Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum etc. have only unprecedented growth in their value in recent years and have reached record highs. Big global giants such as Tesla and PayPal are now accepting cryptocurrencies. More and more people are getting educated about crypto investments every year, investing, and are reaping rewards. These signs should reassure new investors that cryptocurrencies are not just another fad. It is true that the concept is relatively new, adoption rates are still low, and the market and trends are shaping up, but nonetheless, it is a solid investment opportunity.

Even in its nascent stages, thousands of people around the world are investing in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. And for a developing country like Pakistan, where currency depreciation has been a real nightmare for people, it only makes more sense to invest (and secure your savings) in an asset that doesn’t depreciate in its true value. Cryptocurrencies are one of those assets.

Here are 5 more reasons for you to consider investing in cryptocurrencies:

1. Decentralized Nature

One of the main advantages of investing in cryptocurrencies is their decentralized nature, which means they operate without the need for intermediaries such as banks. This makes them a more secure and reliable way to store value and conduct transactions, as there is no central point of failure.

2. Low Transaction Fees and Instant Transactions

Another benefit of cryptocurrencies is their potential for low transaction fees and fast settlement times. Traditional financial systems are notorious for their high fees and slow processing times, which can be a major hassle for businesses and individuals alike. With cryptocurrencies, transactions can be completed quickly and with minimal fees, making them a more cost-effective option.

3. Secured Transactions

Furthermore, proponents of cryptocurrencies highlight the technology’s potential for improved security compared to traditional financial systems. Cryptocurrencies use advanced encryption techniques to secure transactions and protect users’ funds, making them a more secure alternative to traditional financial systems. This is especially important given the growing threat of cybercrime and identity theft.

4. Global Acceptance and Adoption

Lastly, the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies is seen as a major advantage by proponents of the technology. The fact that big-name companies such as Tesla and PayPal are starting to accept cryptocurrencies underscores their growing acceptance and potential for wider adoption in the future.

5. Value Retention by Global Standards

Pakistan has been facing an economic turmoil since the last few months. The local currency has depreciated by a significant percentage. If you have had your savings in the local currency, your true purchasing power has seriously plummeted. Therefore, it only makes sense to invest in the assets that retain their value according to global standards. And cryptocurrencies offer you that security against currency depreciation.

Overall, who is to say what new technology will be introduced in the next 10 - 15 years and change our economic and financial landscapes. Are cryptocurrencies the way forward? We don’t know that. But what we do know is that today, people are investing in cryptocurrencies smartly, and getting good returns on their investments. So you should ask yourself whether you should do your research, dip your toes and test the waters, or let this opportunity pass by.

I will however end this with two sound financial lessons that I have learnt over the years - develop a good understanding of the market you are investing in and to never put all your eggs in one basket and have a diverse investment portfolio.