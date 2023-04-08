One dead, several unconscious after fire engulfs building in Karachi

A fire that broke out in a commercial building near a generator market in Karachi claimed one life and left three others unconscious on Saturday.

The victims were rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, according to rescue officials. The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Ali Asghar, while the three unconscious individuals were aged 23, 25, and 28.

Police officials confirmed that the fire erupted on the 10th floor of the Arkay Square building, which housed several offices. Fortunately, injured individuals are said to be out of danger.

Mithadar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Bhatti informed that the fire has been brought under control, and the cooling process is currently underway in the area.

Rescue services are working diligently to rescue those who are trapped inside the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, as it may take a considerable amount of time to thoroughly investigate and clear the building.

The SHO added that the cause of the fire would be confirmed after a detailed inspection of the building.