World’s first moon-shaped resort to open in Dubai

Dubai might be launching a $5 billion moon-shaped complex in the coming years, an incredible resort that is set to be one of the largest and most ambitious construction projects in history.

The 735-foot high resort will be a massive man-made structure being spearheaded by Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc.

The project is set to take several years to complete, with construction expected to begin in the coming months. While the exact timeline for completion is unknown, the project is expected to be completed in four years.

Standing 200 metres tall with a 600-metre circumference, the complex will be a multi-use structure, with plans to include a range of amenities, such as restaurants, nightclubs, bars, a spa, a convention center, and a 10,000-seat arena, along with luxurious five-star hotel suites.

On the upper terrace, visitors can enjoy a beach club atmosphere, featuring water-filled lagoons and vast green spaces.

The resort is also expected to generate significant revenue for the city’s economy.

An estimated 2.5 million visitors from all over the globe are expected to flock to the destination.

Alongside its attractions, the mega resort will stand as a hub for space agencies and their astronauts.

After obtaining the license and finalizing the location, space enthusiasts will have to wait for another five years until the resorts are prepared to receive guests.

According to the project brochure, a hyper-speed shuttle will transport guests across the expansive location, while a functional “lunar colony” will provide an experience similar to standing on the surface of the moon.

Dubai has always been known for its bold and ambitious projects, but if the rumors about the “Moon” project landing in Emirates are accurate, it could propel the city’s inventiveness to new heights.

This incredible project is sure to become one of the most iconic landmarks in the world and a testament to Dubai’s vision.