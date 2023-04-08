Punjab police ‘can’t provide’ poll security as per ECP requirement

As per the Supreme Court orders to facilitate the election commission in conducting polls in the province on May 14, the Punjab police has completed its working for the possible provision of security for the exercise.

Police officials say they will not be able to provide security as per the election commission’s formula.

Also Read: Only solution to crisis is polls across country the same day: KP governor

Police officials said the Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 30 percent of the more than 53,000 polling stations sensitive.

The commission has demanded 11 personnel at each sensitive polling station and eight at the less sensitive ones.

Also Read: NA resolution ‘rejects’ SC verdict on Punjab polls

Therefore, as per the election commission formula, it will require 400,000 personnel. However, only around 100,000 security officials can be provided across Punjab, including Lahore, the law enforcers said.

More than 35,000 policemen will perform duties in the Lahore Police for the election. Moreover, 50,000 officials will be assigned to security duties for rallies, meetings, and processions.

Also Read: SC voids ECP postponement of Punjab polls to Oct 8

In view of the terror threats, 7,000 personnel will be deployed at sensitive installations, police officials said.

The Punjab police will provide a security plan by April 10 under its existing resources.