Only solution to crisis is polls across country the same day: KP governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has proposed a solution to the current constitutional and political crisis in the country. He believes holding elections in the entire country on the same day is the key to resolving the crisis.

To achieve this, all stakeholders should sit together and discuss the matter, and whatever decision is made by the Supreme Court should be accepted, he said while talking exclusively to SAMAA TV.

However, the governor notes that the situation in his province is different from that in other parts of the country.

Incidents of terrorism occur every day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hence the PTI that is calling for snap polls should be asked whether it is feasible to conduct an election campaign under these conditions.

Governor Ali says he only has to fix a date for the elections, while it is the federal and provincial governments, as well as the election commission, who have to organize the exercise.

He says he has sent a letter from the caretaker provincial government to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to address these concerns.

The KP governor says decisions about the elections must be made calmly, as the real stakeholders in this situation are the people of the province, the police force, and the electoral staff.

He asks the PTI to explain whether they will be able to conduct an election campaign in this situation.

“Can they organize election campaigns in Wana, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at this time?” he questioned the PTI.

Everyone wants the elections to be held, for which the KP governor believes that all political parties should sit together and discuss how to ensure this.