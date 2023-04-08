Terrorists using US weaponry left behind in Afghanistan against Pakistan: Report

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in a report revealed that the US weapons left in Afghanistan are being used by the banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch separatist groups for militancy in Pakistan.

The international media outlet stated the US, while pulling out of Afghanistan, left behind military equipment and weapons worth seven billion dollars, which later boosted the military capabilities of the banned militant groups in Pakistan.

The RFERL report rejected Kabul’s claims that TTP was not using Afghan soil against Pakistan, as the presence of TTP, ISKP and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan was an undeniable reality.

The report added that using US weapons and equipment, both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups were waging insurgencies against the government in Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in violence over the past two years.

Experts say armed groups have obtained advanced weapons and equipment like M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles, night-vision goggles, and military communication gear left by US troops while departing Afghanistan.