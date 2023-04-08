Court puts off Toshakhana case hearing till April 11

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan till April 11.

The court announced its decision following the petition submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urging for an expeditious resolution of the matter.

PTI’s junior lawyer told the court during the hearing that none of our senior lawyers or Imran Khan had complied with the notice, and the report of compliance with the notice by the police has not yet been submitted in court.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan was personally summoned in the Toshakhana case on March 30 by the court.

The court issued separate orders for three hearings in the case on March 18.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a three-page order related to the case, which included statements from several individuals involved, including SP Sami Malik and Imran Khan’s lawyers, Barrister Gohar and Khawaja Haris.

In its order, the court addressed the issue of the order sheet that was lost. It said that the order sheet was lost, but its backup was stored in the computer.

Therefore, the file had been recreated to resolve the dispute caused by the loss.

It added that Imran Khan was scheduled to appear before the court at 3:30pm which was later extended to 4pm as he was still on his way.

Lawyers, media, and other individuals present outside the court gate by 4pm informed the court that the ex-PM had arrived.

The court said that the next hearing would focus on the admissibility of the petition pertaining to initiation of criminal proceeding against ex-PM in Toshakhana case.