Six injured in South Carolina beach shooting

At least six people have been injured after an armed man opened fire on a South Carolina beach where hundreds of people were gathered, mostly high schoolers, for senior skip day.

The incident had occurred at around 5: 30 pm, where six people were struck by the gunfire, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that several altercations took place and at least 10 shots rang out on Isle of Palms, which was crowded with people enjoying their so-called senior skip day.

Officials said, most of the victims were teenagers, and at least one victim appeared to be middle-aged, a woman in her 30s.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett, at a press conference, said: “There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired at this point”.

In the meantime, police have detained “several individuals” on weapons charges, but have not revealed whether they have the suspect in custody.