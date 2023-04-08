CTD arrests 8 ‘terrorists’ from across Punjab

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department conducted operations across the province and arrested eight terrorists from various districts, including Lahore.

The law enforcers also seized explosive material, hand grenades and literature from the arrested terrorists.

During the operations, two suspected terrorists belonging to banned organizations were arrested from Lahore.

The CTD further arrested four suspects from Gujranwala and one from Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

Moroever, six FIRs were registered against the arrested terrorists, and investigation was initiated.

The CTD spokesman said the terrorists were arrested during 21 combing operations in the province.