Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1AM | SAMAA TV | 8th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1AM | SAMAA TV | 8th April 2023 Apr 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1AM | SAMAA TV | 8th April 2023 Recommended Government demands Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial step down US radio broadcaster NPR halts tweets in Twitter row Babar Azam, Shaheen attend Ramazan Sports Series opening match Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular All 36,000 pilgrims under regular, sponsorship schemes to perform Hajj 2023 without balloting Four killed after plane crashes off Florida coast Pakistan braces for economic impact as Saudi Arabia ends ‘blank checks’ aid