Babar Azam, Shaheen attend Ramazan Sports Series opening match

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also attended the opening ceremony of Ramazan Sports Series, which was organised by CM Punjab’s Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz at Hockey Stadium Lahore.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi attended the event after the training camp at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore appreciated their team-mate Wahab Riaz for arranging a great festival.

Wahab Riaz opened the event and thanked Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for showing trust in him and giving green signal for the event.

He also thanked the sponsors, who stepped in although the time was very short and helped them arrange a great event in Ramazan.

Wahab Riaz said that they would try to organise such events in the future as well and hoped that it would help in producing great sports talent for Pakistan.

In the first match of the event, Lahore Divison defeated Bahawalpur Division by 7-1. Other than Hockey, Tape Ball Cricket, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis and Kabaddi are also being played at Ramazan Sports Festival.

The five-day event will end on 11 April, in which nine divisions of Punjab are participating.